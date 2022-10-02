How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

LAFC return from the international break with two games left in the regular season, starting with Sunday’s showdown against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park.

LAFC hopefully got some much-needed rest for most of their squad during the bye week, after defeating the Houston Dynamo 3-1 at The Banc last time out. It was a much-needed win for the black-and-gold, who incredibly still have the upper hand in their quest for the Supporters’ Shield, only needing to match the Philadelphia Union on points in the final two games to win it this year, and in fact able to win the trophy outright from this game if they beat the Timbers here. But that comes off the back of a brutal road stretch, getting just one point in their last five away games, and with the Timbers a rival of sorts with the black-and-gold, this one has higher stakes than a run-of-the-mill match.

The Timbers have been in great form lately, meanwhile, unbeaten in their last five with their last match a 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew, Santiago Moreno with an equalizer very, very late. The Timbers are above the playoff line but they haven’t clinched yet, and will be looking to maintain their now-trademark late season surge and to get one over on the black-and-gold. Portland have a six-game unbeaten streak against LAFC in league play, the longest such streak for any LAFC foe at the moment.

This one will likely be tense, tight, probably feisty, and could be decided by a moment of magic or a mistake, on either side. Hopefully LAFC take care of business and get the win to make it an unforgettable day. Bring it on!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Franco Escobar (head) — OUT

Portland:

Felipe Mora (knee) — OUT

Tega Ikoba (ankle) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday afternoon, LAFC are (+130), Portland are (+175) and a draw is (+260), so LAFC are close to a push on the road. Hopefully they can get the win from this game, regardless.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and the Portland Timbers will be televised nationally on ABC and ESPN Deportes. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 12 pm PT with kickoff to come at 12:08.

