How to Watch Chicago Red Stars vs. Angel City FC

It is rather fitting that the team that opened the 2022 NWSL regular season, Angel City FC, will also be the team to close out the regular season, when they take on the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Angel City were dealt a blow, albeit not a killer one, last weekend when they lost 3-1 to Racing Louisville at The Banc. In spite of taking an early lead in the contest, Angel City’s defensive solidity crumbled a bit in this game, and it cost them as they dropped a game they really needed to win. That means they can’t make the playoffs without outside help.

Chicago are also scrapping for the playoffs, but they also need outside help, after they lost 3-0 to the Portland Thorns last time out. The Red Stars sit a point ahead of Angel City, but the outcome of this game could be a rousing win to continue the campaign or simply a show of pride and establish who will finish higher in the standings.

When these teams last played, in mid-August, Angel City came away narrow 1-0 winners at The Banc, with Savannah McCaskill scoring the goal. Can she replicate that against her former team yet again? Here’s hoping Angel City can close their debut regular season with a win.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL — SEI) — OUT

Sydney Leroux (ankle) — OUT

Claire Emslie (excused) — OUT

Red Stars:

Tierna Davidson (knee — SEI) — OUT

Casey Krueger (maternity leave) — OUT

Kayla Sharples (knee) — OUT

Kealia Watt (maternity leave) — OUT

Sarah Woldmoe (maternity leave) — OUT

Zoe Morse (suspended) — OUT

Bianca St-Georges (suspended) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and the Chicago Red Stars will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and on Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 3 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!