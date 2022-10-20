How to Watch LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, 2022 Playoffs: Preview, odds

The playoffs are here for LAFC, as they will kick off what they hope will be a three-game successful run with their first elimination game, Thursday against the LA Galaxy at The Banc.

LAFC have not played since Oct. 9, when they lost 1-0 to Nashville SC on Decision Day. On paper, every loss is disappointing, but Joe Willis was huge in Nashville’s goal and LAFC really had nothing to play for on the day. They could afford to drop that game, and now, the page must be turned because it’s full-on win or bust for the black-and-gold.

LAFC games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the LAFC, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

The Galaxy are flying high, most recently beating the same Nashville SC in Round One of the playoffs 1-0 on Saturday, in a game that was not as close as the scoreline indicated. The Galaxy have lost just one of their last 11 games, so they are on a legit roll, and with Riqui Puig in their midfield, they’re a transformed team from the last time LAFC played them.

So LAFC can’t assume this match will go just like the last fixture between these teams at The Banc, and with the stakes raised, they also can’t tighten up as they have a tendency to do in El Traficos and/or playoff games. The Galaxy may be in great form, but LAFC have a clear talent advantage and home field advantage. This is likely going to be an absolute battle, but the pressure is on for LAFC. Win and advance! That’s the bottom line for the black-and-gold here.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

None

Galaxy:

Jorge Villafaña (knee — SEI) — OUT

Jonathan Perez (knee) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Wednesday afternoon, LAFC are (-145), the Galaxy are (+320) and a draw (obviously this is an elimination game, but tied through regulation) is (+320), so LAFC are big favorites again at home. Obviously it’s a must-win game, so they must win here.

How to Watch:

Thursday’s match between LAFC and the Galaxy will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:25.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!