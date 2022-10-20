Watch: Cristian Arango scores stoppage-time winner for LAFC in El Trafico

Cristian Arango has already done plenty to merit his place in LAFC lore, but the forward added an illustrious chapter to his legend on Thursday, when he fired in the winning goal in the playoff game against the LA Galaxy at The Banc.

With time running out and the Galaxy having just tied up the game at 2-2, Arango found a pocket of space off a corner kick and smashed home the rebound off Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond’s initial save, scoring the decisive goal in front of The 3252.

But then it got even better, as Arango appeared to spot his family in the stands and ran over to them, capping it off with a kiss, presumably with his partner. He went from elation in celebrating with his teammates, to emotion in sharing the moment with his family, and made it an unforgettable goal, at an unforgettable moment.

Thanks for the winner, Chicho, and here’s hoping there’s more magic yet to be made this year for him and LAFC.

