LAFC to host Austin FC in Sunday’s Western Conference Final

A chance for LAFC to down a pesky opponent.

By Alicia Rodriguez
SOCCER: AUG 26 MLS - LAFC at Austin FC Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The stage is officially set, as LAFC know their path if they want to get to MLS Cup, and it comes through Austin FC.

After Austin downed FC Dallas 2-1 on Sunday, LAFC will host the newest Texas club this coming Sunday at The Banc in the Western Conference Final. It’ll be an early game, kickoff scheduled for 12:18 pm PT.

LAFC downed one tricky opponent to reach the penultimate game of the season, dispatching the LA Galaxy 3-2 on Thursday, Cristian Arango’s stoppage-time goal calling game on a thrilling finish for both teams. It was an emotional win, to be sure, but LAFC previously beat the Galaxy in the playoffs and then fell flat in the Conference Final, in 2019, so hopefully they’ve learned to temper their emotions and keep some in reserve for the next clash.

This is Austin’s first trip to the Conference Final, and first trip in the playoffs, period, this being their second season. And they’ve had LAFC’s number so far in 2022, beating the black-and-gold in both previous matches. Austin beat them 2-1 in May, a midweek game that came in the middle of a busy stretch for LAFC, before crushing the black-and-gold 4-1 in late-August, by far LAFC’s worst loss of the season. Austin are the only team to have a perfect record against LAFC this year.

So it won’t be an easy game, but LAFC have another chance to beat Austin at the perfect moment. Obviously a trip to MLS Cup is on the line, and if LAFC win, they’ll host the title game. Crunch time is here and hopefully black-and-gold beats verde this time around.

