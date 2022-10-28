Get your ‘Chicho called game’ BreakingT shirt now!

LAFC always seem to have wild games against their crosstown rivals, and in the playoffs, the chaos seems to ratchet up between the teams. But this year, the black-and-gold took care of business, and now you can buy your own BreakingT shirt to commemorate the dramatic finish.

“Chicho called game” celebrates Cristian Arango’s stoppage-time winner and epic celebration in the Western Conference semifinal this year. With Arango leading LAFC in scoring this season and posting his most consequential goal to date, it was a night we won’t forget for a long time.

The best news with T-shirts produced by BreakingT, the products are officially licensed with the MLS Players Association, so players are getting some proceeds from their images being used. In that way, it’s a win-win, as you’re literally supporting players with your purchase.

So don’t delay, get you “Chicho called game” T-shirt from BreakingT today!