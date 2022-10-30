How to Watch LAFC vs. Austin FC, 2022 Playoffs: Preview, odds

The biggest game of 2022 is here, as LAFC will host Austin FC on Sunday afternoon in Western Conference Final, with a spot in the MLS Cup Final next week on the line.

LAFC booked their ticket to this round with a 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference semifinal 10 days back. Denis Bouanga had the brace to pace the black-and-gold, before Cristian Arango had the dramatic winner in the 93rd minute to hold off extra time and confirm LAFC would advance.

They’re playing an Austin team that obviously is riding high themselves, most recently downing FC Dallas in a Copa Tejas semifinal, with goals from seldom used Moussa Djitte and constantly used Sebastian Driussi. It’s Austin’s second year of existence, and they are in the season’s penultimate game for the first time...sound familiar? Hopefully like LAFC in 2019, Austin are dealt a harsh blow on Sunday.

Austin beat LAFC both times these teams played in the regular season this year, including a terrible 4-1 road loss for Steve Cherundolo’s men, by far their worst result of the season. On the bright side, LAFC are planning to wear their primary black-and-gold kits for this game, which should provide a mojo reset and hopefully put them over the top. Frankly, I don’t care how they do it, I just need to see LAFC win this game and advance. LFG LAFC!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

None

Austin:

Freddy Kleemann (knee)

Zan Kolmanic (knee)

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday afternoon, LAFC are (-205), Austin are (+475) and a draw (obviously this is an elimination game, but tied through regulation) is (+350), so LAFC are big favorites again at home. Obviously it’s a must-win game, so they must win here.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and Austin FC will be televised nationally on ABC and ESPN3 in Spanish. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 12 pm PT with kickoff to come at 12:18.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!