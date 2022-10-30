LAFC to host 2022 MLS Cup next Saturday

It’s official: LAFC are going to MLS Cup.

Not only that, but LAFC will be hosting the 2022 MLS Cup Final, next Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Banc, after defeating Austin FC 3-0 on Sunday in the Western Conference Final.

This will be LAFC’s first trip to MLS Cup in their five-year history, and it will be their second cup final. In 2020, they went to the Concacaf Champions League final, where they lost to Tigres UANL.

In MLS Cup, LAFC will face either the Philadelphia Union or New York City FC, depending on who wins Sunday night’s Eastern Conference Final. NYCFC are the reigning MLS Cup champions — they won last year on the road, on the West Coast, by the way — while the Union finished second to LAFC in the Supporters’ Shield race this year.

But, one more game and the winner takes the big trophy. LAFC will be at home, they’ve taken care of business so far, and get ready for MLS Cup week! It’s going to be a blast.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.