LAFC announce MLS Cup transportation plan

The thing about sports in Los Angeles, sooner or later, you'll likely have conflict with one of the other teams that calls this city home. Typically, it's more in a viewership sense, but for LAFC this Saturday, they go up against USC football closer to the literal sense. The Trojans have a game the same day as the MLS Cup Final match for LAFC, and due to that, the team has had to announce a transportation plan as there will be no where for fans to park in and around The Banc of California Stadium.

“In one of the greatest sports cities in the world, it’s not surprising that we find ourselves in a unique and challenging situation with same-day events in Expo Park” LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said in a joint statement. “We are fortunate to be able to work with our partners at Metro and the Dodgers to provide the best possible alternatives for our fans and supporters attending the MLS Cup on Saturday.”

While it may seem daunting, the club has worked with Metro — a service many already use to get to and from The Banc — as well as Dodgers to provide a shuttle system to ease the adjustment for the final.

The Metro

The first option fans have, and the one LAFC recommend the most, is using the Metro lines. As mentioned before, it's a method plenty already use to get to the stadium on game days. The only difference this time, with even more likely to join the commute, it may be wise to start your trip earlier than normal. For those looking to use this option, you can plan accordingly on the Metro Planner that can be found here.

Park and Ride Shuttles from Dodgers Stadium

The second option fans have, is the shuttle system the team has worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers to set up. Fans can park in Parking Lot 1 at Dodger Stadium:

Drive to Dodger Stadium and enter Sunset Gate A

1000 Vin Scully Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Buses will shuttle fans on a constant loop to Banc of California Stadium and back to Dodger Stadium after the match

Lot 1 opens at 9:00 am

NO Tailgating at Dodger Stadium

This might be the easier option for those who live closer to Dodgers stadium.

Rideshare

The classic option is the third and final choice. For those looking to just get a ride, get there quick, and avoid crowds and timed shuttles, can always use Uber or Lyft apps. Fans will be picked up and dropped off at the corner of Vermont and Exposition Blvd. This might be the pricier option, depending on how far your journey to The Banc is, but it might be worth it to bypass all the hassle. Either way, those are your options for Saturday!

It’s definitely an unfortunate circumstance, but kudos to the club and fellow LA organizations to work together to find as good as solutions as any. Just remember, it’s an MLS Cup Finals match, first-ever for LAFC, even without parking adjustments, it would have been best to get there early and enjoy the festivities. Now, you have even more reason to!