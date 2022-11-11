Tuesday’s Orange County SC-Hamburg friendly to stream on ESPN+

Orange County SC announced their upcoming friendly against German second-tier side Hamburger SV will be streamed in the United States on ESPN+.

The game, scheduled for Tuesday at 7 pm PT at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine. If you are looking to go and haven’t gotten your tickets yet, you can buy them here.

The ESPN+ broadcast will feature familiar voices to USL Championship fans, with Mike Watts handling play-by-play duties and Devon Kerr on color commentary for the match.

This is a significant occasion for OCSC, who are hosting their first international friendly, and against a sleeping giant in Hamburg, who won the European Cup in 1983 but have fallen on somewhat hard times lately, suffering their first-ever relegation and coming up just short to get promoted back to the Bundesliga last season. This season, they sit in 2nd place in the 2.Bundesliga at the time of the winter pause, and if they maintain that, they will indeed clinch promotion at the end of the season. We’ll see!

