LAFC to participate in Coachella preseason event again in 2023

LAFC are enjoying their historic double season in 2022, but soon attention will turn to 2023, and with that, came news on Tuesday the club will again participate in the preseason Coachella Valley Invitational event, to be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

LAFC is one of 12 teams expected to participate in the event, alongside the LA Galaxy, Charlotte FC, D.C. United, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis City SC, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The games will take place between Jan. 29-Feb. 18, but the schedule is not yet unveiled. Much like the inaugural edition in 2022, I expect this will be a situation where teams stay for a few days and play a few games, not an all-out preseason tournament situation.

The big difference this year is that tickets will be sold to the public for the 2023 edition, so this time around, games won’t be glorified scrimmages held behind closed doors. You can look for information on ticketing on the Coachella Valley Invitational website.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.