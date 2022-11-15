Angel City FC announce roster moves for 2023

Nothing says officially the off-season like the first roster decisions of the upcoming new season. Today, Angel City FC announced their roster moves as they look ahead to the 2023 season. Despite all the injuries, and tough losses, Angel City were knocking on the door of the playoffs right up until the very end of the season. Now, the club look to take the next step as they continue to build their roster for the future.

The official roster, for now, for your 2023 Angel City FC stands as such: goalkeepers DiDi Haračić, Brittany Isenhour; defenders Sarah Gorden, Madison Hammond, Paige Nielsen, Megan Reid, Ali Riley, Jasmyne Spencer, Allyson Swaby, M.A. Vignola; midfielders Clarisse Le Bihan (INTL-FRA), Savannah McCaskill, Lily Nabet, Cari Roccaro, Dani Weatherholt; and forwards Simone Charley, Claire Emslie, Jun Endo (INTL-JPN), Sydney Leroux, Tyler Lussi, Christen Press.

The team also announced a group of players who would not be returning for the 2023 campaign, with a fan favorite amongst the list: Midfielders Hope Breslin, Katie Cousins, Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel, Miri Taylor, and Goalkeepers Maia Pérez & Almuth Schult will not return to Angel City FC in 2023. It should be noted that goalkeeper Maia Pérez has announced her retirement from the sport of soccer, which is why she will not be returning for next season.

The team also noted that defender Vanessa Gilles, currently on loan with OL Lyon, still plans to return to the club once her loan spell is complete. After a season where the team committed to not trading or releasing players, it's time for Angel City to dive into the business side of sports should they want to achieve their lofty goals of competing for championships, plural. While the core of the squad appears to remain intact, we are looking at a very busy off-season for ACFC as they undoubtedly now work on bringing in some fresh talent.

