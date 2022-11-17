LAFC re-sign defender Ryan Hollingshead

The ‘stache stays! LAFC today announced their first official move of the off-season. After dropping their initial roster moves earlier in the week, the team got to work on locking up those they were in negotiations with. One such player, defender Ryan Hollingshead, wasted little time in inking a new deal with his new club, as LAFC announced his re-signing.

The club announced a new three-year contract for Ryan Hollingshead, who capped off his incredible first season with LAFC, by helping the team win their first-ever MLS Cup. The 31-year-old joined LAFC on Feb 10 ahead of the 2022 regular season in a trade with FC Dallas, and quickly became an integral player for LAFC, equaling his career-high with six goals while registering one assist in 30 regular season appearances.

“We are incredibly excited to come to terms with Ryan on an extension as he played a critical role in our 2022 championship campaign. He is among the top fullbacks in the league, and we are confident he will contribute to further success at LAFC,” LAFC Co-President and GM John Thorrington said in a statement. “We are proud to have Ryan, his wife Taylor, and their children as part of the LAFC family. I also want to thank his representative, Shaun Higgins, for his professionalism throughout the process.”

The Granite Bay, CA native finished the season tied with Atlanta’s Juan Jose Sanchez for the most goals by a defender in 2022. Since 2010, Hollingshead is second amongst all MLS defenders with 24 goals in 223 games. The former UCLA standout started all three 2022 Playoff games for LAFC, registering one assist and helping lead the Black & Gold to its second Supporters’ Shield and the 2022 MLS Cup.

