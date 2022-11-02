LAFC star Carlos Vela voted to 2022 MLS Best XI

MLS unveiled the 2022 MLS Best XI on Wednesday, and one MLS player, forward Carlos Vela, was selected to the league’s best team this season.

Best in the West. Best XI.



¡Felicidades, @11carlosV! — LAFC (@LAFC) November 2, 2022

Vela notched 12 goals and 11 assists in 32 regular-season appearances this season, the third season of his MLS career in which he tallied double digits in goals and assists in league play. Not coincidentally, this is his third Best XI selection in MLS, to go alongside his three MLS All-Star berths, 2019 MLS Golden Boot award and 2019 MLS MVP honor.

Along with the individual accolades, as club captain Vela led LAFC to the 2022 Supporters’ Shield, the second of his and LAFC’s tenure in the league. And with the team hosting MLS Cup on Saturday, he could be one of a handful of captains to lead his team to a domestic Shield-MLS Cup double in league history. Time will tell!

Star power activated.



Meet the 2022 MLS Best XI pres. by @continentaltire! pic.twitter.com/UJbcQfiY4m — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 2, 2022

Congratulations to Carlos on the Best XI selection, and hopefully there’s more where that came from to come.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.