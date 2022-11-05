LAFC win MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield double

LAFC are the MLS Cup Champions.

I’ll say it again: LAFC are the 2022 MLS Cup Champions, after outlasting the Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout 3-0, following 120-plus minutes of 3-3 soccer between the teams.

It was an epic game, one of the best ever, and it was quintessential LAFC: Epic, nerve-wracking, sometimes harder than it needs to be, but always entertaining.

With the MLS Cup win, LAFC have won the domestic league double in 2022, as they also won the Supporters’ Shield as the regular season champion. They’re in elite company with that honor, being the first team since 2017 to win the Shield-MLS Cup double.

2022: LAFC

2017: Toronto FC (they also won the domestic treble, having also won the Canadian Championship)

2011: LA Galaxy

2008: Columbus Crew

2002: LA Galaxy

2000: Kansas City Wizards

That’s it, that’s the list.

It’s an accomplishment befitting a terrific season for LAFC. And it officially puts their 2022 campaign in the pantheon of one of the best in MLS history. This will go down as a legendary team in league lore.

Hopefully this is just the beginning. But take a moment to savor the fun of LAFC actually doing it and winning the double!

