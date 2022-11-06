LAFC to host celebration party Sunday afternoon at The Banc

LAFC did the damn thing, winning the 2022 MLS Cup on Saturday in most dramatic fashion. And on Sunday, it’s an official party day back at The Banc to celebrate.

LAFC announced they will hold a public fan celebration on Sunday on Christmas Tree Lane, right outside the stadium, from 4-6 pm PT. The event is free and will include “interactive activities, food and drink options available on site,” presumably the latter for purchase. The club does have an RSVP for the celebration, although it’s unclear if an RSVP is required for entry.

Celebrating History.



Join us tomorrow on Christmas Tree Lane at 3 PM for a victory lap and party. Food, drinks, entertainment, players, and the #MLSCup Trophy.



️ Paid parking will be available at Expo Park.

Consider this LAFC’s “Championship parade,” with the rally and players likely making speeches, some possibly while still drunk, to the adoring fans in attendance. This is the official party to celebrate the double for the black-and-gold in 2022, so if you’re free this afternoon, don’t miss it!

