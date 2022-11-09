The USL Championship revealed their 2022 All-League first and second teams last week, and one Orange County SC player, forward Milan Iloski, was included, as he was part of the All-League First Team.

Another day, another award for Milan Iloski



Congratulations @milaniloski123 for earning a spot on the @USLChampionship 2022 All-League First Team! pic.twitter.com/R8ri2FB6A7 — Orange County SC (@orangecountysc) November 1, 2022

In his first season at OCSC, Iloski won the USL Championship Golden Boot this year with 22 goals in 31 games, breaking the club record and being the first OC player to lead the league in scoring for a season. While it was not a successful season on a team level in defending their 2021 USL Championship league title, Iloski’s stellar individual season was certainly a highlight for the club overall.

It was a breakout season for Iloski on a personal level, and at 23, he’s really just getting started, looks like. Many congrats to him on the All-League First Team honor to go with the Golden Boot, and keep up the good work!

