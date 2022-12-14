Orange County SC sign defender Andrew Fox

Orange County SC announced on Wednesday they have signed defender Andrew Fox to a multi-year contract.

“Andrew is a player I’ve always held a lot of admiration for,” OCSC head coach Richard Chaplow said in a team statement. “He ticks all the boxes you want in a defender. He’s aggressive, mobile and composed on the ball. I’m looking forward to getting him in the building and implementing him into our group.”

Fox, 29, joins OCSC after playing the past four seasons at El Paso Locomotive, where he racked up 86 regular season appearances, scoring six goals and three assists. The Englishman has played in the English Football League system as well, featuring for Peterborough United, Kidderminster Harriers, Stevenage and Grimsby Town. He also had a short stint in Sweden at AFC Eskiltuna and before beginning his pro career, played NCAA Division II soccer at St. Edward’s University in Texas.

“I am delighted to be an Orange County player,” Fox said. “I look forward to getting started and am committed to helping the club succeed both on and off the pitch.”

Fox is a versatile defender, splitting his time between left back and center back in El Paso. He can also slot in at midfield and even attack in a pinch. He’s turning 30 in January, so I would expect him to be the starter at one of the backline slots assuming he stays healthy, as Orange County SC aim to rebuild their squad after a disappointing 2022 season.

