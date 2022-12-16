Paige Nielsen signs contract extension with Angel City FC

Angel City FC announced on Friday that defender Paige Nielsen “has agreed to exercise her option with the club, signing a two-year contract ahead of its second season in the NWSL.” Considering she was already listed as being on ACFC’s roster for 2023 by the club, it appears she has signed a contract extension to take her new deal through the 2024 season.

Nielsen, 29, was an Expansion Draft selection for Angel City in 2022 from the Washington Spirit, with which she won the 2021 NWSL Championship. After being sidelined with a blood clot and subsequent surgery in preseason this year, Nielsen made her ACFC debut during the regular season and made 20 appearances, of which 14 of those were starts.

“We are just getting started building a legacy here in LA,” said Nielsen in a team statement. “I’m so honored to continue to play for this club, community, and city. We have work to do and I’m excited to give it everything I have.”

“Paige has the energy of a young player combined with the experience of a veteran, which is such a unique blend. She offers a lot of versatility to our team,” said ACFC general manager Angela Hucles Mangano. “It’s exciting to know she has so much more to offer coming into this next year, and is helping to set the stage for how Angel City will be talked about for years to come.”

Nielsen is the second Angel City player to re-sign with the club so far this offseason, joining Jasmyne Spencer. We’ll keep you posted on additional offseason news, including roster additions, as they drop.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.