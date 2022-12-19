Orange County SC confirm return of Milan Iloski for 2023 season

Orange County SC announced on Monday that forward Milan Iloski will remain with the club for the 2023 season, after the club picked up his contract option. The move is not surprising, considering he played in last month’s friendly against Hamburg, but a source with knowledge of the situation told Angels on Parade interest in Iloski, both in the U.S. and abroad, has been fierce, but they’re running it back for another season together.

Iloski, 23, joined OCSC ahead of the 2022 season, reuniting with older brother Brian, who helped the club win the 2021 USL Championship league title. Milan won the 2022 USL Championship Golden Boot, after scoring 22 goals in 31 games. He both broke a club record for scoring in a season in the process and became the first player in club history to win the league’s Golden Boot. Unsurprisingly, Iloski was also voted to the USL Championship All-League First Team in 2022.

The player is coming off a stellar season, and told reporters ahead of the Hamburg friendly that he is looking to progress in his career, but if he can put together another top season like he did this year, surely he will have suitors looking to take him to the next step in his career in short order.

We’ll keep you posted on additional Orange County SC news this offseason as we get it.

