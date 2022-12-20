LAFC 2023 MLS regular season schedule revealed

MLS released the full 2023 regular season schedule on Tuesday, and now we know the road ahead for LAFC in their upcoming league campaign.

As previously announced, the 34-game slate will open with a marquee matchup, with LAFC taking on archrival LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 25. This will be a Galaxy “home” game, and considering LAFC have struggled at the Galaxy’s regular home field, perhaps a change of venue will help their prospects in a season-opening El Trafico.

The 2023 season is the first in which all MLS games and all Leagues Cup games will be streamed on the new service on AppleTV. Dubbed MLS Season Pass, the standalone streaming service is supposed to be included for 2023 for all season ticket holders in MLS, and it will be available for $12.99/month or $79/year if you already subscribe to AppleTV+, or $14.99/month or $99/year if you do not have AppleTV+. More details on the new service are available here.

LAFC 2023 MLS Regular Season Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 25: LAFC @ LA Galaxy (Rose Bowl), 6:30 pm PT

Saturday, Mar. 4: LAFC vs. Portland Timbers, 1:30 pm PT

Sunday, Mar. 12: LAFC vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Mar. 18: LAFC @ Seattle Sounders, 12 pm PT

Saturday, Mar. 25: LAFC vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Apr. 1: LAFC @ Colorado Rapids, 6:30 pm PT

Saturday, Apr. 8: LAFC vs. Austin FC, 4:30 pm PT

Sunday, Apr. 16: LAFC @ LA Galaxy, 1:30 pm PT

Saturday, Apr. 22: LAFC @ Nashville SC, 5:30 pm PT

Saturday, Apr. 29: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, May 6: LAFC @ San Jose Earthquakes, 4:30 pm PT

Saturday, May 13: LAFC @ Real Salt Lake, 6:30 pm PT

Wednesday, May 17: LAFC vs. Sporting KC, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, May 20: LAFC. vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 pm PT

Wednesday, May 31: LAFC vs. St. Louis City FC, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Jun. 3: LAFC vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Jun. 10: LAFC @ Houston Dynamo, 5:30 pm PT

Saturday, Jun. 17: LAFC @ Sporting KC, 5:30 pm PT

Wednesday, Jun. 21: LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Jun. 24: LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Jul. 1: LAFC @ FC Dallas, 5:30 pm PT

Saturday, Jul. 8: LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Jul. 15: LAFC @ Minnesota United, 5:30 pm PT

Sunday, Aug. 20: LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Aug. 26: LAFC @ Charlotte FC, 4:30 pm PT

Saturday, Sept. 2: LAFC vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Sept. 9: LAFC @ Portland Timbers, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Sept. 16: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, 7:30 pm PT

Wednesday, Sept. 20: LAFC @ St. Louis City FC, 5:30 pm PT

Saturday, Sept. 23: LAFC @ Philadelphia Union, 4:30 pm PT

Sunday, Oct. 1: LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake, 5 pm PT

Wednesday, Oct. 4: LAFC vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 pm PT

Saturday, Oct. 7: LAFC @ Austin FC, 5:30 pm PT

Saturday, Oct. 21: LAFC @ Vancouver Whitecaps, time TBD

What do you think? Leave a comment below.