Orange County SC bring back Villanueva, Osundina, Jamison for 2023

Orange County SC announced on Tuesday the return of three young players for the 2023 season: defender/midfielder Alex Villanueva, forward Korede Osundina and winger Bryce Jamison.

Villanueva, 20, pictured above, joined OCSC ahead of the 2022 season out of the Seattle Sounders organization. The fullback led the team in minutes played in 2022, with 2,775 across 34 regular season games, splitting time between left back and several midfield slots. Villanueva has gotten some looks from MLS teams and has a cup of coffee in the league from his time with the Sounders, so he is a prospect to watch.

Osundina, 18, turned pro with OCSC in 2022. In his rookie campaign, the attacker made 19 USL Championship appearances (five starts), tallying two assists along the way. The Barcelona Residential Academy product is also a hotly-prized prospect and could be the next player to be sold abroad in the not-too-distant future.

Jamison, 16, also turned pro in 2022, after signing his first pro deal in late-September out of the Barcelona Residency Academy. Making four appearances for the first team in 2022, Jamison scored one goal in the USL Championship.

Another is 16-year-old Bryce Jamison, who scored his first goal in the professional ranks late in the season after signing with the club out of @BarcaAcademyAZ in September. pic.twitter.com/CZu4jll6dS — Nicholas Murray (@NJEMurray) November 15, 2022

The confirmed returns of Villanueva, Osundina and Jamison join those of Milan Iloski, Dillon Powers, Robbie Kiernan, Kyle Scott and Colin Shutler on OCSC for 2023, to go with the addition of defender Andrew Fox. Expect more news to be dropping on the Orange County SC front and we’ll have it as we get it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.