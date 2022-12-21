LAFC pick GK Jassem Koleilat from New Hampshire in 2023 MLS Draft

LAFC made their first step in possibly adding new blood to their organization for the 2023 when they selected goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat from New Hampshire with the final pick in the 2nd round (No. 58 overall) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft on Wednesday.

Koleilat played two seasons at UNH, making 41 appearances across those two years, allowing just 22 goals total. In 2021, he had the best goals against average in the nation, which is pretty impressive. Before playing for New Hampshire, he featured for Iowa Western Community College in 2019. A native of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before playing college soccer in the United States, Koleilat played in Europe, for Czech side Sparta Praha’s organization, and then for French outfit Stade Lavellois’ program.

LAFC are in need of a 3rd string goalkeeper for 2023 after parting ways with Tomas Romero, and frankly they may need two new GKs on the first team for a while considering starter Maxime Crepeau is likely to miss significant time next season as he recovers from a broken leg. If Koleilat earns a contract with the black-and-gold, chances are he’ll see playing time for their new MLS Next Pro side, but he may get a first team deal and even see time on the bench. In other words, if he makes the grade, he may have a better shot than most MLS Draft picks to an MLS contract. But time will tell, and we’ll keep you posted.

