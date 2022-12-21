LAFC pick defender Noah Dollenmayer from Cal State San Bernardino in 2023 MLS Draft

LAFC made two selections in Wednesday’s 2023 MLS SuperDraft, and with their second and final selection of the day, they picked defender Noah Dollenmayer out of Cal State San Bernardino.

With the 87th pick in the 2023 @MLS #SuperDraft, #LAFC select Noah Dollenmayer from Cal State San Bernardino. pic.twitter.com/ktjKUXfYio — LAFC (@LAFC) December 22, 2022

Dollenmayer played the 2022 season at CSUSB. A native of Thousand Oaks, Dollenmayer is 6-foot-6 and played at three schools total his collegiate career. Starting out at Oxnard College, he played there two years before transferring to Cal State Fullerton for his junior year, before moving to Cal State San Bernardino this year.

Dollenmayer also featured in USL League Two for FC Golden State Force this summer.

Here’s a highlight video of the player:

The player certainly has the size, and if LAFC like what he brings I imagine he’ll get signed to their new reserve team in MLS Next Pro. From there, we’ll see what happens, but you can never have too many center backs and we’ll see what the future holds for Noah Dollenmayer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.