Orange County SC announced on Tuesday the return of three veteran players for the 2023 season, in midfielder Seth Casiple, defender Brent Richards and midfielder Brian Iloski.

Casiple, 29, will return for his fourth season with OCSC in 2023. In 2022, Casiple made 32 league appearances, by far the most in a season in his tenure with the club, after an injury-hit 2021 campaign. He also chipped in with five assists on the year.

Richards, 32, will return for his third season with OCSC in 2021. He made 20 appearances in the league this year (14 starts), contributing an assist. With Orange County’s squad behind the forward line decimated by injuries in 2022, Richards turned into a utilityman, playing in midfield and center back in addition to his customary right back role.

Iloski, 27, will be back for his fourth season with OCSC in 2023. This year, he missed considerable time early in the campaign due to injury, but made 14 appearances in league play (nine starts), scoring a career-high four goals and one assist in the process. Returning with his brother Milan, who won the USL Championship Golden Boot in 2022, the brothers Iloski will hope to lead Orange County SC to even greater heights next year.

All three of Casiple, Richards and Iloski played a role in Orange County SC’s 2021 USL Championship title win, and hopefully they can help Richard Chaplow’s squad shake off a disappointing 2022 and get back to their best next season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.