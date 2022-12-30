LAFC sign forward Stipe Biuk from Hajduk Split

With just over day left in 2022, LAFC have gotten in one more transfer, making what is surely going to be their last addition before the end of what has been a very fruitful year for the black-and-gold. The team announced today the signing of forward Stipe Biuk, from Croatia’s Hajduk Split.

The 20-year-old forward and Croatian youth international signed a four-year contract with LAFC, with a club option for a fifth year, that could see him in the black-and-gold through 2027. Biuk will join LAFC as a part of Major League Soccer’s U22 Initiative and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his international Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

“Stipe is an incredibly talented player with considerable experience for his age who is recognized as one of the top young players in Europe,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “It is exciting to welcome a player of his quality, pedigree, and potential to LAFC, and we are confident he will excite our fans and contribute to our team’s success in the years to come.”

After making his senior team debut at just 17-years-old, Biuk went on to make 43 starts in 52 appearances during his three years with Hajduk Split. He scored five goals and served up two assists while there. Biuk was also named to UEFA.com’s 2022 list of “40 For The Future” of the most talented players under the age of 21 in Europe, and also was named among the finalists for the 2022 “Golden Boy Award”, an annual award that crowns Europe’s best young player of the year.

Given his age, this is definitely a player LAFC have gotten more for depth and the future as opposed to looking for him to make an immediate impact, but one thing we know about Los Angeles, they love their youth. With Opoku making a meteoric rise in 2022, Biuk might be next should he make the most of any opportunities he receives.

What do you think of the newest arrival? Leave a comment below!