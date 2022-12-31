The Best of Angels on Parade in 2022

How do you reflect on the year that was here at Angels on Parade? Put simply, it was spectacular.

Angel City FC made their debut, one of two new NWSL teams in 2022, and judging by the buzz and support they received, with home games at The Banc being one of the things to do in Los Angeles, it was a rousing success. And by expansion team standards, it was a pretty good showing by ACFC, as a slew of injuries caused them to regroup repeatedly, but they were in the hunt for the playoffs up to the final weekend.

Orange County SC endured a tough season on the field, but the defending USL Championship champs in 2022 still had notable stories — selling Ronaldo Damus and Kobi Henry to European clubs, new forward Milan Iloski winning the league’s Golden Boot and being named to the All-League First XI, and oh yeah, waging a successful grassroots campaign to convince the City of Irvine not to kick them out of Championship Soccer Stadium next year.

And then there was LAFC. The black-and-gold rung in the changes ahead of the new season, and turned over the roster, arguably twice over the course of the campaign, but it was successful, as a star-studded roster won the Supporters’ Shield-MLS Cup double. The MLS Cup Final was immediately hailed as the best game in league history, and LAFC were pushed to the absolute brink in winning their first postseason championship.

Trebor Tracy and I posted well over 500 articles on this site in 2022, and my thanks to Trebor for his continued dedication, to our photographers Brenton Tse and Nikita Taparia, to SB Nation for keeping the lights on and their support, in particular to Jeremiah Oshan, to the teams for their help on matters large and small throughout the season, and most importantly to you, the readers, for your support. 2022 was the 12th year of this site, and it was without a doubt, the best to date.

Here’s a selection of some of our best work in 2022:

