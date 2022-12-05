Angel City FC re-sign defender Jasmyne Spencer

The news many had been waiting for has finally arrived. Angel City FC on Monday announced the re-signing of defender Jasmyne Spencer, after she had been part of the inaugural class of NWSL Free Agents.

Angel City has locked down the fan favorite forward-turned-defender to a two-year contract with a team option for a third year.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Angel City,” said Spencer in a team statement. “We are building something incredible here in LA and there’s no place I’d rather be. See you soon ACFC fam, we’ve got unfinished business.”

“We are thrilled that Jasmyne will continue to bring her incredible leadership and tenacity on the pitch back to Angel City” said general manager Angela Huckes Mangano. “She is a dynamic player and an important piece to our club goals moving forward and into next season.”

After arriving through the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft, Spencer was moved from her customary role as attacker to defense. In 10 regular season starts at right back, Spencer had a very solid 17 interceptions, 17 clearances and had a 64% success tackle rate.

The Long Island native started her pro career at just 22 years old, when she was drafted into the Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) League in 2012 by the Philadelphia Independence. Spencer would then spend a year playing semi-pro soccer before entering the NWSL in its inaugural year, signing with the Washington Spirit in 2013. Spencer went on to play two seasons with the Western New York Flash before heading to Orlando, where she played with the Pride during their first two seasons in the NWSL. Spencer would then spend three years with OL Reign, and finally one season in Houston before being acquired by ACFC ahead of their debut season. On September 11, 2022 Spencer was honored for making her 150th appearance in the NWSL.

