Sebastien Ibeagha leaves LAFC for FC Dallas

The thing about winning championships, is that everybody wants a piece of you. Every team starts to foam at the mouth at the potential of poaching your players. Now that LAFC have locked up their first-ever MLS Cup in 2022, they have to deal with that very problem. On Monday, fellow Western Conference foe FC Dallas struck with their signing of free agent and former LAFC defender Sebastien Ibeagha.

The defender signed on for two years with FC Dallas, with additional team options for 2025 and 2026.

Ibeagha featured in 36 matches for LAFC in the 2022 season. He was a major piece to the MLS Cup winning side, having played the entire 120 minutes in the MLS Cup Final match against Philadelphia Union.

You never want to lose a player like Ibeagha, but for LAFC, one of their deepest positions is the defense. Bringing an experienced player like him as depth helped ten fold, as that experience paid off during their MLS Cup run. Ibeagha helped LAFC finish with the third best defense in the league, only allowing 38 goals.

We would like to thank Sebastien for all he did for LAFC, for giving the team his absolute all, and we wish him all the best as he moves on with FC Dallas. He will undoubtedly be showered with love upon his inevitable return to The Banc during the 2023 season.

