Orange County SC announce return of Powers, Kiernan, Shutler and Scott

Orange County SC announced on Wednesday they will be bringing four players back for the 2023 USL Championship season: midfielders Dillon Powers and Kyle Scott, defender Robbie Kiernan and goalkeeper Colin Shutler.

Powers, 31, returned to OCSC during the 2022 season after a brief spell at Irish club Glentoran FC. He made 15 appearances in league play for Orange County this year, building off his initial stint with the club in 2021, where the former MLS Rookie of the Year played a key role in helping OCSC win the 2021 USL Championship league title.

Kiernan, 31, was also a key member of the title-winning side from 2021, the Irish-English center back joining Orange County SC ahead of the 2020 season. He re-signed with the club during the 2022 season, making just one brief appearance this year.

Shutler, 24, would appear to be Orange County’s No. 1 goalkeeper heading into the 2023 season. Joining the club this year after a year with FC Dallas’ reserve team North Texas SC, Shutler made seven appearances for OCSC in his debut season at the club.

Scott, 24, will return after initially joining in August. The English-born Chelsea product has also been on the books at Newcastle United and FC Cincinnati in the past, and with OCSC in 2022 he made eight appearances, including two starts.

It may be the offseason for Orange County SC, but expect the news to slowly pick up in the coming weeks ahead of the 2023 season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.