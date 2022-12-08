Angel City FC agrees to new contract with Defender Megan Reid

The offseason continues for the LA based expansion side. Angel City FC announced today they have agreed to a new contract with 2022 breakout defender Megan Reid.

Megan Reid played every minute of the 2022 NWSL regular season, and she is staying for more! #AngelCityFC has agreed to re-sign defender Megan Reid to a new one-year contract. — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 8, 2022

The deal is a one-year contract that will keep Reid in LA through the 2023 season. “I was beyond excited to be a part of Angel City FC’s inaugural season and I am even more excited to be back for 2023,” said Reid in a statement. “Playing in the NWSL, especially with Angel City, has been a dream come true and I am looking forward to what we can do next season.”

“Having the security that Megan provided for us as a consistent presence in the back line, playing every minute in the regular season, established her role for us,” said General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano in a statement. Reid is the club’s first-ever Ironwoman. “We’re so excited to have her anchor our defense next season and continue to be a force for Angel City.”

The defender earned Iron Woman honors this past season as she played every minute of the 2022 campaign for Angel City FC. Reid briefly played for FC Thisted, a team in Denmark’s top professional division, before trying out with San Diego Wave FC and eventually signing with ACFC. Considering the year she had, it is no surprise Reid was a player the team had received plenty of phone calls about, but this new contract keeps Reid in Sol Rosa for at least another season.

