Angels on Parade 2022 holiday gift guide

It’s that time of year once again, the holiday season. Where we meet up with friends, family, loved ones and the ones we tolerate, as we gather together to finish off the year with love, laughs, and immaculate vibes. Also, gifts! For those looking to get that perfect something for the soccer lover in your life, we have you covered with a few options from both LAFC and Angel City FC.

LAFC 2022 MLS Cup Champions Sublimated Plaque

LAFC 2022 MLS Cup commemorative plaque $40 If you need a visual reminder of the glory of the 2022 MLS Cup, you could do worse than this plaque, which includes the scores for LAFC’s run to the title and the money shot of Carlos Vela lifting the trophy. $40 at MLS Store

This time last year we were lamenting how bad the season ended. The team missed the playoffs and we were just trying to give you an outlet for some retail therapy. This time though, LAFC are MLS Cup Champions for the first time ever so you will notice a definite theme with this guide. First up, collector’s plaque featuring a photo of Carlos Vela lifting the Cup. This is the least expensive option, but for those looking to go all-out on this type of gift can find limited edition versions that feature either a piece of the net used in goal during the MLS Cup Final, or a piece of the ball used during the Final match. Either way, nothing would feel better than opening up a memento from the Championship winning season.

LAFC New Era MLS Cup Champions Knit Hat

LAFC 2022 Champions Knit Hat $15

$30

51% off Stay warm this winter and show your LAFC pride with this hat from NewEra, commemorating the 2022 MLS Cup victory for the black-and-gold. $15 at MLS Store

With winter upon us, it’s perfect weather for knit hats. This isn't just any knit hat though, it's the official knit hat used by some of the LAFC players after securing their first-ever MLS Cup. Take home this piece of history to keep cozy, while also repping the best team in Los Angeles.

LAFC Goalkeeper Jersey

LAFC 2022 Goalkeeper Jersey $75

$100

26% off If you want to change things up while rocking an LAFC jersey, may we suggest a goalkeeper jersey? $75 at MLS Store

Typically when you see kits on this list, they are the classic kits worn by 10 of the 11 players on the pitch. However, considering the incredible moment in the MLS Cup Final where Max Crepeau put his entire body — and World Cup hopes — on the line to help his team lift the Cup, we figured it would be perfect to show some love to the one different kit on the pitch during matches. Plus, it’s mint green, so naturally it looks gorgeous. Rep your local goalkeeper with this gift, and add some color to the closet while still repping the black-and-gold.

Angel City FC Daylight Blank Jersey Bundle

We will keep the kits going because this one is both historical and too gorgeous to pass up on. This time last year Angel City had just released their inaugural Dawn kit, but shortly before kicking off their inaugural season, they dropped the absolutely stunning Daylight kit. The fun design, and sol rosa color make it a truly unique kit, oh and it's also the first-ever away kit from ACFC. This shirt will not be available once we get to the 2023 season, so this is your last chance to own a this piece of history. Luckily the team has tons of sales on their team store, including this nifty bundle that scores you not only the kit, but a scarf to match! Doesn't get more perfect than that.

The Game Changer Shoe

Can you really consider yourself an LA soccer club if you don’t have a team-specific shoe collaboration? Answer: probably not. Which is why Angel City wasted no time in teaming up with Birdies for this excellent collab. The Game Changer is a gorgeous slip-on shoe that mixes comfort and fandom. Rep ACFC in style with these, or add them to the growing collection of LA soccer shoes.

Angel City FC Drawstring Bag

Angel City FC drawstring bag $25 If you’re looking for an affordable Angel City gift item, this bag is good for all ages and will be useful for even those hardest to buy for on your list. $25 at Angel City FC shop

Need a place to keep those shoes when on the go? Well, sometimes the best gift idea is the most simplistic. This Angel City FC drawstring bag is stylish, functional, and not too expensive! As someone who uses a fair share of drawstring bags, can confirm they are super handy. Perfect for a pair of Game Changers, or slippers, maybe supplies for those artsy days at the park, or to keep snacks in on those late-night movie trips.

