Angel City FC sign Stefany Ferrer as inaugural season approaches

Monday was a big day in NWSL news. Shortly after the announcement of the first-ever CBA agreement being reached, Angel City FC announced the arrival of another piece to the inaugural puzzle, signing midfielder Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel, after reaching a transfer agreement with Liga MX Femenil side Tigres UANL.

Sabemos que Stefany va a hacer que la ciudad de Los Ángeles se sienta orgullosa. ¡Bienvenida a la familia, @stefvangi21! ¡Volemos!

We are proud to show our players in the Player 22 Future Program jersey until the final roster numbers have been set.https://t.co/WEmmp0zCNh pic.twitter.com/tA6TTxH2IX — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) February 1, 2022

The deal is a one-year agreement with a club option to extend. In exchange for the midfielder, Angel City has already agreed to a transfer fee with the Mexican club, which was apparently paid through cryptocurrency.

“I am really excited to be part of a club that has a vision beyond having success in football, but is also trying to make an impact on the community,” said Ferrer Van Ginkel in a statement. “Personally I would like to be an inspiration for young girls wanting to pursue their career in sports, and that’s why Angel City is the perfect club for me to join.”

“Stefany is a player I have previously worked with and her talent, creativity and technical ability immediately stood out,” said ACFC Sporting Director Eniola Aluko. “She can play across all positions on the forward line and has a great opportunity to continue to develop and advance at Angel City. Her journey and inspiring hunger for life and soccer makes Stefany a player I know our community in Los Angeles will connect with.”

Ferrer comes after a successful 2021 season, where she played a role in helping Tigres reach the Apertura Playoff Final. Prior to that, she was playing her senior season for the University of West Virginia. In her senior season she started all 14 matches for the 2020-2021 campaign, going on to net a team-high six goals as well as serve up three assists.

After graduating WVU, and going undrafted in the 2021 NWSL Draft, she appeared on the reality television show Ultimate Goal. Shortly after, she was offered a contract from Tigres UANL Femenil and became the first foreign player (born in Brazil, raised in Spain) to sign for the club. Ferrer brings a lot of passion and explosiveness to the expansion side. A perfect fit for a team that exudes explosiveness at just about every position on the pitch.

