LAFC acquire International Roster Slot via trade with CF Montréal

With the start of the season only 15 days away, LAFC are back in the market making moves. The club announced today they have made a deal with CF Montréal to acquire a 2022 International Roster Slot. In exchange, the black and gold sent over what all LA sports teams send over in trades, money and draft picks. $200k in General Allocation Money (GAM) for 2022, as well as the team’s natural third round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

While deals for players are what gets the people going, when an MLS team trades for an International Roster Slot, it is almost always a prelude of more things to come. Knowing how the club work, chances are they already have a target in mind, if not already close to signing, though that’s just my personal speculation. This move gives the team more flexibility as new Head Coach, Steve Cherundolo, continues to build his roster. Whether it be a matter of days, weeks, or possibly longer, expect more dominoes to fall from this acquisition.

