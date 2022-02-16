LAFC drop preseason clash with D.C. United 2-0

LAFC played their latest preseason match on Tuesday, falling 2-0 against D.C. United in Indio.

With security guards reportedly keeping looky-lous at bay, we only got a handful of details, although there was some lineup info so let’s take a look:

Aside from Cristian Arango and Kellyn Acosta and Ryan Hollingshead, this seem like a pretty realistic first-choice XI for LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo. While I expect to see some rotation and/or injuries/international duty/illness over the course of the season, most of these players look like plausible day one starters for the black-and-gold.

D.C. United scored in the 9th minute with a penalty — neither team named the scorer, so I’m going to whistle and walk away on that one.

The next lineup info came at the hour mark for LAFC:

60' | Line Change



McCarthy

Moon-Hwan

Leone

Ibeagha

Hollingshead

Daroma

Ginella

Crisostomo

Jennings

Arango

Musovski #LAFC 0 - 1 @dcunited — LAFC (@LAFC) February 16, 2022

This was clearly a very different look for the final 30, with midfielders Frank Daroma and Danny Crisostomo under contract to the Las Vegas Lights FC and theoretically on trial for LAFC. Arango did get some playing time, as did Hollingshead and Kim Moon-hwan in his usual right back slot.

Drew Skundrich scored D.C.’s second goal, in the 77th minute. And that was that.

Cherundolo said after the game that LAFC was in control of the game, aside from a few moments.

LAFC have one more announced preseason game, Saturday against the New York Red Bulls, and then it’s the season! We’ll be able to see the games for real! Can’t wait.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.