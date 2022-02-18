LAFC celebrate 5 years strong with 2022 home kit

The 2022 season is here! Just days away from kicking off the new campaign, LAFC have unveiled their new home kit. While they keep their traditional black with gold trim, they have added some artistic flair by way of their new Art Deco design.

If you've been following the team's NWSL counterpart, Angel City FC, then this design will look familiar. While not exactly the same, the synergy is clear. The design comes with some split opinions, as pretty much every kit drop does. Some fans aren't really keen on the design while others, like us, love it. With the way MLS has become synonymous with boring, plain kits, its always refreshing to see a team take the template given, and add their own style to it.

The kit represents what the club have built in five short years. The standard they have set for themselves, the pride they take in having built one of the league's most popular clubs, from the ground up, and further deepens the bond between the club and the community. While some details are new — like the gold ‘Los Angeles’ across the back sign off, and the crest being positioned in the center — others carry over as tradition, like the necktie interior which continues to read ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’.

Despite being “yet another” black kit, LAFC really embrace the city of LA’s artistic side with this design. It should also be noted that the gold appears to shine a bit brighter this time around, fitting for a kit that commemorates an anniversary. As the team head into the fifth year, and a somewhat new era, this is the perfect kit to continue establishing their identity while staying true to the foundation the club was built upon.

For those of you looking to get your hands on the 2022 home kit before the team takes the field for their home opener, you can do so right here! What do you think about the new home kit?