LAFC sign free agent defender Doneil Henry

The acquisition of veteran experience continues for LAFC. The club announced today the signing of veteran free agent defender and Canadian International, Doneil Henry. The defender will use up an International Roster Spot, which was expected after the team’s recent move to acquire one for 2022. He will join the squad pending receipt of his P1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

“Doneil is a veteran and athletic defender who brings incredible international and MLS experience to our Club,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “During his time in Europe and with the Canadian National team he has shown that he will add a strong presence to our backline.”

Henry joins the club after spending the last two years in the Korean K-League, where he made 41 appearances on 35 starts for Suwon Bluewings. He netted three goals in his time with the squad. The last time the defender played in the MLS was 2019, his final of two years with Canadian side, Vancouver Whitecaps. In his time there he started 38 of his 39 appearances, netted four goals and served up an assist while logging over 3,300 minutes.

The defender is a welcome addition to a defense that could use all the help they can get after last season. At 28-years-old he is not only in his prime, but comes with the MLS experience the team has looked for in signings this off-season. Not only that, but Henry has spent time in England playing for West Ham, as well as the aforementioned recent stint in the K-League. While its yet to be determined if Henry will break into the Starting XI, he will undoubtedly be another welcome addition as the team gear up for the start of the 2022 campaign next week.

