LAFC romp in last preseason game, beat Red Bulls 6-1

LAFC wrapped up their preseason slate on Saturday with an eye-opening (albeit meaningless) result, downing the New York Red Bulls 6-1 in a closed-door game.

Here’s LAFC’s starting lineup, nearly identical with the lineup to start the last preseason game. Safe to say this is more or less Steve Cherundolo’s starting group:

In fact, the Red Bulls took the lead, just nine minutes in, with Patryk Klimala scoring a penalty. Sure seems like LAFC have conceded several penalties this preseason, hopefully this is not a sign of things to come.

But from there it was all LAFC, as they notched six unanswered goals. And Brian Rodriguez took center stage. He scored the equalizer in the 28th minute, before adding his second goal in the 34th minute, the Red Bulls adding an own goal in the middle to make it 3-1 in favor of LAFC.

Rodriguez then apparently set up Carlos Vela’s goal, in the 46th minute, and then Mamadou Fall made it 5-1 in the 58th minute. Kwadwo Opoku then capped off the scoring at the hour mark.

Some subs were made late:

77' | #LAFC Subs



Kim Moon-Hwan

Sebastien Ibeagha

Francisco Ginella

Danny Musovski

Daniel Crisostomo #LAFC 6 - 1 @NewYorkRedBulls — LAFC (@LAFC) February 19, 2022

And...that’s all we know.

With the preseason tune-ups now in the rearview mirror, attention fully turns to the games that count, with LAFC opening the season next Saturday at The Banc. Are they ready? This game seems like a good sign, but we know the intensity will ratchet up next week. Bring on the season!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.