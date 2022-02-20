Orange County SC sign midfielder Tony Rocha

Orange County SC announced this week they have signed midfielder Tony Rocha ahead of the 2022 USL Championship season.

The 28-year-old returns to the USL Championship after several seasons in MLS, most recently playing for New York City FC, where he won the 2021 MLS Cup.

“I am excited to have a player of Tony’s quality and experience join our team,” OCSC head coach Richard Chaplow said in a team statement. “He will add leadership both on and off the field, while bringing a welcomed balance to the roster. A proven winner, Tony is a player that is comfortable playing both with and without the ball and possesses flexibility to play a number of different positions effectively across the midfield. I am looking forward to integrating him into our setup.”

Rocha, a native of Texas, turned pro in 2015 with the Austin Aztex after playing NCAA soccer at Tulsa. The next year, he moved to Orlando City B, also in the USL, before signing a deal with the first team later that year, playing in MLS for Orlando City from 2016-18, with a brief loan to Saint Louis FC in 2018. In 2019, he moved to NYCFC via trade, and made 33 regular season appearances across three seasons for the Cityzens.

Also a Belize international, Rocha has three caps to date since making his debut in 2019.

“I joined OCSC because of their style of play and winning culture which was evident last year with them lifting the [USL Championship] cup,” Rocha said. “I hope to build on what the team did last year and win the USL championship again this year.”

Rocha is the fourth player to join Orange County SC this season with MLS experience, as the club tries to follow up their USL Championship title-winning campaign with another successful season. OCSC will open their 2022 regular season on Mar. 12 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

