Orange County SC sign forward Milan Iloski

Orange County SC announced on Tuesday they have signed forward Milan Iloski ahead of the 2022 USL Championship season.

Iloski, 22, joins OCSC after two seasons in the Real Salt Lake organization. Signing as a homegrown for the 2020 season, he made two cameo appearances in MLS the last two seasons, and spent most of his time playing in the USL Championship for Real Monarchs. Last season, Iloski was Real Monarchs’ top scorer with five goals in 18 appearances.

Of course, if the name is familiar, that’s because Milan’s brother Brian has played for Orange County SC the last two years and is returning for a third campaign in 2022.

“I am delighted that we have signed Milan, who is a young player with experience in the league who is hungry to improve,” head coach Richard Chaplow said in a team statement. “Milan adds energy to the group with the flexibility to play anywhere across the front line which will allow us to make adjustments to how we look from a team perspective. We believe there are goals in him and we look forward to him scoring those for Orange County.”

Iloski is a native of Escondido and played NCAA soccer at UCLA, so this is a homecoming of sorts for him. OCSC will open the 2022 USL Championship season at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Mar. 12.

