How to Watch LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids: Preview, odds

It’s a new season and LAFC will start the new campaign against the team they last played in a competitive fixture, the Colorado Rapids, this time at The Banc.

You probably don’t want to be reminded of that last match between the teams, a 5-2 murder that capped off LAFC’s worst season to date. But it’s a new season, with a new coach, some new players, and a renewed hope that things are going to be better now.

The Rapids, meanwhile, have elevated expectations themselves, after surprisingly taking the top seed in the Western Conference last year and while they currently have no DPs, they had no effective DPs last year, either and will probably be a tough out every single game at the least. They do have more match fitness under their belts than LAFC, having played two Concacaf Champions League games, including on Wednesday, but they may have a hangover after crashing out in a penalty shootout to Guatemalan side Comunicaciones. In other words, getting a jump on competitive action may help Colorado or hurt them, we’ll see.

So I wouldn’t necessarily say LAFC should roll over the Rapids, but if they are to be good again they definitely should be in this game, and there’s no reason to expect they can’t win. But this may be one of the tougher opening-day clashes for the black-and-gold, and they can’t afford to be “off” or they could be in for a world of hurt again.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (pelvis) — OUT

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (adductor) — OUT

Rapids:

Braian Galvan — OUT

Aboubacar Keita — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LAFC are (-150), Colorado are (+425) and a draw is (+310), so LAFC start the new season as huge favorites in a game once again. Hopefully this year they follow the odds better.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and the Rapids will be televised nationally on Univision and TUDN, which you can watch on Fubo TV, and it will be streamed in English on Twitter. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 12:50.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!