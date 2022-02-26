Jordan Harvey officially retires from playing career

In news that was probably expected but not previously announced, LAFC held a pregame ceremony during Saturday’s season opener against the Colorado Rapids to announce Jordan Harvey’s retirement as a professional player.

Harvey, 38, was one of LAFC’s first MLS Free Agent signings ahead of the 2018 season. The left back spent four seasons with the black-and-gold, making 74 regular-season appearances, four playoff appearances, and six U.S. Open Cup appearances in that span. A starter his first three seasons with the club, the Mission Viejo native’s career spans much further back in MLS. Breaking through with the Colorado Rapids in 2008, Harvey spent a season and a half with the Philadelphia Union, where he remains a fan favorite, and then spent six seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps, where he also remains a fan favorite, before coming home to LAFC.

With LAFC he won the 2019 Supporters’ Shield, and he won the Canadian Championship with the Whitecaps in 2015. All told, he played 344 MLS regular season games.

As part of the pregame ceremony, Harvey was the honorary falconer for the day, I believe the first time a (former) LAFC player had that honor.

Considering Harvey hadn’t signed a contract anywhere in the offseason, his retirement seemed likely, as did the signs that he’s continued to work with LAFC in other capacities in preseason. It remains to be seen if he will continue to stay with the black-and-gold, but as a player, Harvey had a terrific career and should be proud of all he accomplished.

