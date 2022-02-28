LAFC star Carlos Vela voted MLS Player of the Week

Carlos Vela started the 2022 MLS regular season red-hot, and no surprise, he’s been honored leaguewide for it.

The LAFC star was voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 season after scoring a hat trick in a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Vela showed off the variety of his arsenal, scoring a first-half penalty before muscling off a defender’s challenge on a breakaway to score his second in transition before halftime, and completing the rout a few minutes into the 2nd half with a trademark pinpoint bomb with his left foot after cutting in from the right.

.@11carlosV made it an @LAFC season opener to remember with the hat trick!



: @TalkSoccer on the home of #LAFC, 710 ESPN pic.twitter.com/T1HwM5y3yI — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) February 27, 2022

Believe it or not, this is Vela’s first MLS Player of the Week honor since the final week of the 2019 regular season, when he completed the best attacking season in MLS history and obviously won MLS MVP.

Of course, it’s just one game and one week, but it was a vintage Vela performance and hopefully we see more where that came from in the black-and-gold. Many congrats to Vela for the honor.

