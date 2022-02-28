Angel City FC defender Sarah Gorden suffers knee injury

Angel City FC announced on Monday defender Sarah Gorden has suffered a knee injury “that will keep her out of competition for a period of time.”

The 29-year-old was traded to ACFC in the offseason from the Chicago Red Stars, where she had become one of the most dominant center backs in the NWSL. Considering she seemed an almost-certain starter on Angel City’s backline, her absence will be felt.

“We are saddened that Sarah has experienced this injury. The team, our staff, and the whole Angel City organization is here to fully support her on her road to recovery,” said head coach Freya Coombe in a team statement.

There are two big questions coming from this announcement, of course. First, what is the diagnosis for the knee injury? And perhaps as important, what’s the timeline for a return to game action? Angels on Parade asked the club for clarification on the latter point but have not received a response as of publication.

Regardless of the length of Gorden’s absence, best wishes to her in her recovery, and hope to see her back on the field before long.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.