LAFC drop preseason clash 2-1 vs. Toronto FC

LAFC continued their preseason preparations on Wednesday with a closed-door scrimmage against Toronto FC in Irvine, which the Canadian outfit won 2-1.

After a scoreless first half between the teams, TFC broke the deadlock courtesy of Ifunanyachi Achara in the 66th minute. Then Jordan Peruzza doubled Toronto’s lead in the 74th minute, before LAFC academy player Nathan Ordaz scored in the 84th minute to narrow the deficit, but LAFC couldn’t find an equalizer.

And, uh, that’s pretty much that. The teams didn’t release any lineup information by mutual agreement, which ugh. I really wish coaches would realize that preseason soccer is not the same thing as national security, all you’re doing is choking off interest in your team to get what is probably not even a marginal gain for the first competitive game of the season.

Anyway, here’s what head coach Steve Cherundolo said after the game:

"This was a step in the right direction in many ways. We will focus on those when we review this game tomorrow."



And here’s what midfielder Ilie Sanchez said postmatch:

"We have to be satisfied with the work we put in today. Most of the things we have worked on in training are showing up in our friendly games."



And there you have it. That’s all we know. LAFC’s next announced game is scheduled for Feb. 15 against D.C. United in Indio. We’re still waiting to see if it will be streamed, since it’s closed to the public, but TBD on that.

