Orange County SC sign Danish midfielder Daniel Pedersen

Orange County SC announced a major addition this week for the 2022 season, announcing they have acquired midfielder Daniel Pedersen via transfer from Norwegian club SK Brann.

The 29-year-old has played his entire career to date in Scandinavia. Joining hometown club Silkeborg IF in 2011, the Danish midfielder played over 100 times there before moving on to AGF in 2015, moving up to the Danish top flight. In 2018, he moved to Norway, signing for Lillestrøm SK, and then he moved to Brann in 2020.

“Daniel joins us with a wealth of experience, and I’m delighted that we have him on board,” head coach Richard Chaplow said in a team statement. “He has great attributes on both sides of the ball which will add depth and quality to our midfield. It is important that we have good communicators and organizers in the team and Daniel brings with him strong leadership skills which will be a key ingredient for us throughout the season.”

A former Danish youth international, Pedersen has primarily played as a defensive midfielder but has shown some versatility in his career, featuring at times in defense as well.

“I’m really excited to join Orange County and I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and everybody in and around the club,” Pedersen said. “I can’t wait to get to know my new teammates and get to work.”

The fourth Dane to sign with OCSC in recent years, the club has had some success with players from Denmark, and hopefully Pedersen becomes the latest in that pipeline. OCSC open the 2022 season Saturday, Mar. 12 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks, as they look to defend their USL Championship league title.

