Angel City FC open NWSL Challenge Cup March 19 vs. San Diego Wave FC

Angel City FC’s inaugural preseason is underway, and now we know the initial matches of the season for the club, the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, which will precede the regular season.

Angel City’s first competitive game will be against their nascent rival and expansion buddies, in San Diego Wave FC, the teams meeting on Saturday, Mar. 19 at Titan Stadium in Fullerton. That’s right, ACFC won’t play at Banc of California Stadium until the regular season, and will host their home Challenge Cup games at Titan Stadium, which has hosted a fair few number of pro games since being built in the early 1990s.

Here’s the Challenge Cup group schedule for Angel City:

Saturday, Mar. 19: vs. San Diego Wave FC (6 pm PT)

Saturday, Mar. 26: vs. OL Reign (1 pm PT)

Wednesday, Mar. 30: at Portland Thorns (7 pm PT)

Saturday, Apr. 2: at San Diego Wave (1 pm PT)

Sunday, Apr. 17: at OL Reign (4 pm PT)

Sunday, Apr. 24: vs. Portland Thorns (5 pm PT)

Broadcast details surrounding the Challenge Cup have not yet been revealed.

The tournament semifinals will take place on May 4, with the final scheduled for May 7. Wouldn’t it be neat if ACFC get to the knockouts? We’ll see how they do soon enough.

