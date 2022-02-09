New LAFC signings welcome fresh start, MLS Cup pressure

LAFC’s biggest offseason signings, midfielder Kellyn Acosta and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, spoke to media for the first time on Tuesday since their moves to the black-and-gold. While both arrived under different, yet somewhat similar circumstances, both players made it clear they are ready for a fresh start, and are excited to welcome the pressure that comes along with donning the black and gold.

Acosta arrived to LA via trade with the Colorado Rapids. Many presumed that when the midfielder left the Rapids, it would be for a move that saw him head for Europe. That was not the case, and while he still has aspirations to play overseas — as does just about any footballer that takes the pitch — he is fully focused to make the best of his time here in Los Angeles.

“I’m here to contribute, any which way, to help the team,” Acosta told reporters. “I’m really excited to link up with Carlitos [Vela], Brian [Rodriguez], and Chicho [Arango], those are guys that I'm going to be feeding the ball a lot, so I'm very keen on working with them.”

Crépeau is also arriving under a cloud of questions, as his move from Vancouver Whitecaps was said to be down to “personal reasons.” Regardless of the why, the Canadien native has arrived ready to put the past behind him and give his all for LAFC going forward, with intentions of sticking around a while.

“The best fit for me, my career, and what I want to achieve, LA was interested and to be honest that was the best solution for me and my career. I see myself here for the years to come. It’s an established MLS club, I turn 28 in May, so to be fair, my goal is to be one of the guys who can bring the club to the playoffs and fight for silverware every single year,” Crepeau said.

Not surprisingly, both players also understand the pressure that comes with playing for LAFC, a club that has quickly built up a standard, one that demands playoffs at least, while starving for their first taste of MLS Cup glory.

“The ultimate goal is to win the MLS Cup, and I'm here to do that” said Acosta when asked about the goals heading into 2022.

It’s a sentiment shared by Crépeau, and the team as a whole. After several years of knocking on the door, despite the disappointment of last season, this is a team that has one objective left to accomplish, win silverware. With an influx of new talent over the last calendar year, this new core of players will be looked at to kick off the new era of LAFC with a trophy lift, or two, in the very near future.

