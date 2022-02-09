Cherundolo with LAFC injury updates as season opener approaches

It’s been a somewhat subdued preseason for LAFC so far, but believe it or not, the team is about two-and-a-half weeks away from the season opener on Feb. 26 against the Colorado Rapids.

During his media availability on Tuesday, head coach Steve Cherundolo offered some injury details about several players as the games that count approach and discussed the preparations as more players join camp.

“I’m quite happy with where we are right now in preseason,” Cherundolo said. “We will need the next couple of weeks to put the finishing touches on set pieces, on transition play, giving the guys that little extra bit of fitness before they get into the first match. But I also think it’s important to understand an MLS season is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. And we will be ready for game one. But we also will be ready for the final game of the season and it’s important to not lose focus on both of those objectives.”

While homegrown defender Erik Dueñas is still recovering from his torn ACL and Cherundolo previously noted the youngster is still a little way out, teammate Eddie Segura’s progress continues in his return from the same injury.

“Eddie Segura is coming along very well,” said Cherundolo. “The projections for his comeback are always difficult with that type of injury. But he is at pace, probably a little ahead of schedule. And so my compliments to our medical staff and performance team, they’re doing an excellent job with Eddie, he has a great attitude, comes every day with a smile. So we’re excited to get him involved the next month or two with team training, but there’s no rush there. It’s important that he heals 100 percent. Whether it’s a week early or a week later, there isn’t a big difference for me.”

Given Cherundolo’s “it’s a marathon, not sprint” message on the season coming up, he said he understands the need to be truly ready to get back to action.

“I personally have been through an injury like that. And once you’re back, it’s important to be back and not to have any setback. So we are giving Eddie as much time as he needs,” he said.

Newcomer Ismael Tajouri-Shradi had surgery recently for an undisclosed ailment, and is training off to the side while gearing up for the season.

“Yeah, Ismael is in a good spot, he’s recovering from his procedure. He should be back in a couple of weeks in team training, and then he would need to get some additional fitness to be involved in games,” said the manager.

Danny Musovski exited LAFC’s first preseason game with a knock that left many concerned, but Cherundolo said the forward is back in the mix.

“Danny Musovski is almost fully recovered and completed his first team training today. So we are slowly introducing Danny back into some minutes in some preseason games,” he said.

Kellyn Acosta noted the club had a preseason game on Wednesday but that hasn’t been announced by the team, so we’ll see if any information trickles out.

