Angel City FC acquire defender Madison Hammond

The inaugural roster for Angel City FC is one that will likely remain fluid throughout the course of their first season in the NWSL. As the team continues to cement their identity and style of play on the pitch, as well as deal with injuries off it, they’ll always be looking to add talent where they see fit.

The team hit the market once again today, as the club announced the acquisition via trade of now former OL Reign defender, Madison Hammond. In exchange for the 24-year-old defender Angel City FC will send OL Reign 45k dollars in allocation money, as well as the team’s natural second-round pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

“We are pleased to welcome Madison Hammond to Angel City FC,” said ACFC Sporting Director Eni Aluko in a statement. “Madison is an experienced player in the NWSL with defensive versatility that will be a great asset to our team. We are also excited for Madison to connect with our diverse community of fans and be an integral part of what Angel City represents in LA.”

Hammond herself added, “I’m so excited to be a part of the inaugural team that is going to build the culture and standard of this club. There’s such a vibrant soccer community in LA and I can’t wait to get on the field and represent this city.” Hammond is the first and only Native American woman to play in the NWSL. She made her league debut in September 2020 for OL Reign.

The defender started all four years during her time at Wake Forest. Scoring four goals with six assists in 75 appearances with the Deacons. A member of the All-ACC Academic team for all four years, she was also named to the Second Team All-ACC during her senior season. With speed to contribute in the attack, and the ability to get back in defense, there’s a good chance Hammond gets the opportunities to contribute right away.

